STROM THURMOND 21  NORTH AUGUSTA 7



Rebels Open Season with a Convincing Win

Strom Thurmond Rebels’ junior safety Zy Rouse (#5) looks for additional yards against North Augusta High School after intercepting a pass during Friday’s season-opener at STHS Stadium. Rouse also scored twice and rushed for 68 yards on offense.Courtesy of ECSD Public Information



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Strom Thurmond High School, located deep in South Carolina’s multi-million dollar peach country, was the site of the opening of 2026 football for North Augusta and Strom Thurmond high schools. The game has become quite the rivalry over the years and just last season the Rebels, on their way to a State Championship, were stung by NA for a rare loss.

It appeared that a number of citizens had interest in the contest with the unofficial attendance being touted as more than five thousand.

Following the opening kickoff the two adversaries went to work assuring each other that the scoring possibilities were going to be few and far between. And so it was! Rebel Zy Rouse intercepted and returned the ball 74 yards following with two short rushes for a touchdown.

The balance of the second quarter and the entire third quarter had both offenses locked down. The fourth quarter. NA’s ZAY did manage to snag a 34 yd td thus bringing the Rebel lead within reach. FOR JUST A MINUTE. Alas North Augusta had to kick off. Preston Holmes graciously received the ball and took it 91 yards for a touchdown that would seal the deal

Strom Thurmond is away next week at Abbeville. The Abbeville team won its opener by two points over Saluda.