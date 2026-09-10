Barbara Brown

JOHNSTON – Barbara Bolt Brown, 80, died peacefully in her home in Johnston, South Carolina on Sunday, August 30, 2026, surrounded by her loved ones. The service was held Friday, September 4 at 11:30AM at Harmony Methodist Church in Johnston, South Carolina. The family welcomed visitors prior to the service beginning at 10:30AM. The family will participate in a private burial.

Barbara was born on June 3, 1946, in Seneca, South Carolina to Clint Eugene and Mabel Taylor Bolt. She is survived by her husband, Dale, four children, Suzanne Davis, Andrea Stephens, Melanie Amick, and John Brown, and 3 siblings, Steve Bolt, Gene Bolt, and Nancy Johnson. Her legacy lives on in her 11 beloved grandchildren and two great grandchildren on the way. She is preceded in death by her precious grandson, Taylor William Davis, who she is with now, dancing and running.

Barbara grew up in Central, South Carolina. She loved the outdoors, participating in sports, and anything involving the water. She married Dale William Brown on June 17, 1965. She spent several years as a secretary, but dedicated her time and attention to raising her children and prioritized being present for her family. She was a devout Christian whose faith impacted every area of life. The lives of those around her were deeply aﬀected by her close, intentional walk with her Lord. In her later years, Barbara enjoyed time spent tending the yard, going on walks, and making her home beautiful. Her life will be remembered for the compassion and generosity with which she carried herself. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harmony Methodist Church, 98 Bouknight Rd. Johnston, SC 29832.