David Stumbo to be Featured Speaker Sept. 16 for Lander’s Constitution Day Observance

GREENWOOD, S.C.— Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo will be the featured guest speaker for the annual Constitution Day observance at Lander University.

Sponsored by the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, the program will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Carnell Learning Center, Room LC300. The event is free and open to the public.

Stumbo was elected solicitor for the Eighth Judicial Circuit of South Carolina (Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties) in November 2012 and currently is serving his fourth term as solicitor.

He served as president of the South Carolina Solicitors’ Association from 2017-2020. Over the course of his career, Stumbo has personally prosecuted hundreds of criminal cases, including four capital murder (death penalty) cases. During his tenure, he has strengthened public safety efforts across the circuit and launched innovative programs such as the Eighth Circuit Veterans’ Treatment Court in 2015.

South Carolina law requires colleges and universities to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution each year through special programs and educational activities.

The U.S. Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, by 39 men who came from 12 of the nation’s 13 original colonies. Modern observances are aimed at boosting civic awareness and educating students about the nation’s founding legal framework.