Democrats, Republicans, and Socialists

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Republicans and Democrats each consider themselves a “big tent” under which a variety

of beliefs can comfortably reside. For the Republicans, those range from the far right (those, for

example, who advocate arresting all Muslims who currently occupy political offices) to the

center, and for the Democrats those who are from the far left (the current Democratic

Socialists) to the center. Who is on the edge of the Democratic Party, those considered

socialists whether they call themselves that or not, and what do they stand for? It depends on

whom you ask. Here are some Americans of the recent past, and what they have described as

socialism.

Harry Truman, in 1952: “Socialism is a scare word they [the Republicans] have hurled at

every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public

power. Socialism is what they called Social Security. Socialism is what they called bank deposit

insurance. Socialism is what they called farm price supports. Socialism is what they called the

growth of free and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for almost

anything that helps all the people.” The federal minimum wage is another example from the

Roosevelt era that was described by its opponents as socialism.

Dwight D. Eisenhower during his Presidency (1953-1961) described the Tennessee Valley

Authority and federal healthcare subsidies as “creeping socialism.”

In his book The Conscience of a Conservative Senator Barry Goldwater, the Republican

who was defeated by Lyndon Johnson in 1964, warned against the steady march toward

government control and “creeping socialism.” Ronald Reagan endorsed Goldwater and gave a

television address in 1964 labeled “A Time for Choosing,” echoing that candidate’s decrying the

steady march toward government control and creeping socialism as opposed to individual

freedom. Our own Senator Strom Thurmond, who famously switched from Democrat to

Republican and endorsed Goldwater in 1964, spoke about creeping socialism as a threat that

included civil rights legislation, federal aid to education, and federal poverty programs.

What were the programs described as socialist in the 1950s and 60s? They included not

only those described by President Truman and Senator Thurmond but also these: Medicare and

Medicaid; federal education and infrastructure spending; and supporting labor unions and

market regulation. In 2026, those “socialist” programs command widespread approval across

the political spectrum.

Here we are 62 years later, still having the same debate. President Trump has gone so

far as to label as Communists those who support today’s “socialist” programs. The questions for

voters in 2026 are these. Given the long history of controversy regarding socialism pitting the

Republican and Democratic parties against one another, would we be better off now if the

Democrats’ programs described as socialist had been defeated in the 1960s? What initiatives

are the Democrats proposing in 2026? And how radical are those proposals, really?