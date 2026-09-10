Diane Callas Yonce- Aiken, SC.

Diane C.Yonce

Diane Callas Yonce, 78, passed away on September 4, 2026, in Aiken, SC. She was born on September 27, 1947, in Anderson, South Carolina as the daughter of the late Louise Berryman Callas and Alexander E. Callas Sr. .



Diane is survived by her sons, William Jeffrey Yonce and his wife, Jenny, and John Alexander Yonce and his wife, Janna. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Will Yonce and his wife, Rivers, Beth Creasy and her husband, James, grandchildren Jonathan and Jake Yonce. Her memory will also be cherished by her great-grandchild, Kacey Yonce, and by her sister, Alexis C. Keith and her husband, Larry. Diane is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles M. Yonce; her mother, Louise Berryman Callas; her father, Alexander E. Callas Sr.; and her brother, Alex E. Callas Jr.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to Gentiva Hospice, her home caregivers, and Trinity of Laurens for the love and care they showed to Ms. Diane.



Visitation will be held on September 9, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1186 Mount Calvary Road, Johnston, South Carolina 29832. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



May her family find comfort in the love they shared with her and in the many memories they will carry forward.