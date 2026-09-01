DISTRICT’S CHILD NUTRITION TEAM FACILITATES DELIVERY OF OVER 30,000 SUMMER MEALS TO

Staff handles packages of food.

EDGEFIELD COUNTY FAMILIES, DISTRIBUTES OVER 5,000 MEALS TO MERRIWETHER FAMILIES ALONE

Johnston, SC – When data related to ship-to-home summer meals for rural-designated Edgefield County families arrived it stunned Edgefield County School District (ECSD) Child Nutrition Director Connie Cunningham. There were not just a few Merriwether-area families that had been denied access to the program due to their address not qualifying as “rural” according to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural designation maps – there were over 70 of them.

DATA BREAK: According to the S.C. Department of Public Health* (SCDPH), South Carolina has the seventh-highest rate of food insecurity nationally, which includes a 14.4-percent food insecurity rate among Palmetto State families and a 13.8-percent food insecurity rate for Edgefield County families. According to SCDPH information, the six dimensions of food insecurity include Decision-Making Agency, Short-Term Stability, Long-Term Sustainability, Access, Availability, and Utilization. When one or more of these dimensions are not met it creates food insecurity.

Undaunted, Cunningham and her staff jumped into action by quickly locking in a meal vendor, establishing a distribution location at Merriwether Middle School (MMS), and communicating with families. Their hard work provided well over 5,000 breakfast and lunch meals to help sustain those families over the summer prior to the start of the new school year (7/28).

“It was a blessing to hear from so many parents who expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the convenience of having nutritious meals delivered directly to their homes, helping ensure that our children continued to have access to healthy meals throughout the summer,” said ECSD Child Nutrition Director Connie Cunningham. “When we realized a portion of our community did not qualify as rural, we were determined to do everything we could to serve those families as well. That led us to establish a convenient meal pickup site, ensuring even more students had access to nutritious meals.”

ECSD Child Nutrition team members Jennifer Crump and Shannon Kirkland of Merriwether Elementary School (MES) were part of the extended effort at the MMS summer meal distribution site. ECSD Child Nutrition Administrative Assistant LaNor Browder was also instrumental in delivering meals within the community.

“It’s surprised me with the number of kids and families we’ve seen,” said Crump, who serves as the cafeteria manager at MMS and who is also known as “Aunty Jenn” to many of her school’s students, during a June distribution day at MMS. “It’s been really good. We’re excited to see how many families we’ll have come out today. They’ve been appreciative of what we’re doing, and the kids really need it so that makes us feel good.”

“It’s been exciting seeing everyone come in and being a part of the program,” added Kirkland.

For Cunningham and the ECSD Child Nutrition team, serving the community follows a very simple formula for success.

“We meet students and families where they are,” said Cunningham. “No matter where meals are served, we remain committed to doing our very best to provide healthy, nourishing meals that support our students’ growth, learning, andwell-being. To every parent and guardian who signed up and trusted us to serve your family this summer—thank you! Your participation made this program a success, and we are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community. We look forward to continuing to care for and nourish our students throughout the new school year.”

“This was not a one-time thing,” she added. “This is something we would like to be able to offer each summer.”

ECSD Summer Meals: By the Numbers

– 2026 ECSD Child Nutrition Summer Ship-to-home Meals provided 28,777 breakfasts and 28,777 lunches.

– 2026 ECSD Child Nutrition Merriwether Middle Summer Distribution Meals provided 2,820 shelf-stable breakfasts

and shelf-stable 2,820 lunches.

*Data Source: (2023) Feeding America, Map the Meal Gap. LINK TO DATA

Contact the ECSD Public Information Office (PIO) by email at ecsdpio@edgefieldcountyschools.org