Newdul, the Turtle

Debra Armstrong, of Johnston, came by the office with her 55-year-old turtle, Newdul (pronounced “noodle.”). She brought him for us to admire, but she also gets some of our old newspapers, for Newdul. She puts them on the floor of his glass aquarIum home. It seems Newdul loves the pictures and the print, seeming to read both. She is glad we don’t have color as he doesn’t like color. Newdul lives in the glass aquarium, always in the sun. A mistake was made and white paper was put down once, which disturbed Newdul. He must have his Advertiser.

He won’t eat the usual turtle food, but loves live fishing worms, fruit and bits of hamburger. They give him live worms, as he likes to chase them before eating them. The Armstrongs have had Newdul for eight years and say he has a lot of personality. He is inquisitive also, for he follows their actions in the room and follows them, eyeing their movements. Newdul does seem to gaze at Mrs. Armstrong and seems to trust her. The following is Newdul’s life story.

On August 2, 1971, 55 years ago, Newdul was one of three eggs that Mr. Armstong’s aunt found in her yard, near Chicago. She called the Chicago Zoo to learn how to care for them. They offered help and equipment.

Newdul’s two siblings died after birth. Newdul was born with a deformity of the back part of his shell. He can’t fully get into his shell. Out in the world he might have become prey to another animal.

But for 47 years he had a wonderful life with other animals nearby. When Mr. Armstrong’s aunt had to go to an assisted living. Newdul went with her. Once she had to go into a nursing home, she asked the Armstrongs if Newdul could come live with them. They took him and have loved him for 8 years. Before the aunt’s passing they would send her pictures of Newdul and report on how he was doing.

For 55 years Newdul has brought joy to all who have known him. And a final sidenote, when the grandchildren come and they are serving spaghetti, they must say “spaghetti” and “pasta, “not “noodles,” for fear they would be eating Newdul.

Below, Debra Armstrong shares a photo with Newdul, a turtle, at home in his aquarium.