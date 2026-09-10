Patriots Defeat Andrew Jackson 44-22 in a Dominant Home Performance

Wardlaw’s Randall Thompson carries the ball downfieldThe Wardlaw Academy

Patriots delivered an impressive performance Friday night, defeating the Andrew Jackson Academy Warriors 44-22 in front of a home crowd.

The Patriots came out with energy on both sides of the football, putting together a balanced offensive attack while making key defensive plays throughout the night. Wardlaw’s offense consistently found the end zone, while the defense came up with timely stops and turnovers to help secure the victory.

Leading the way for the Patriots was Randall Thompson, who turned in an outstanding all-around performance. Thompson carried the ball 15 times for 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also making eight receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Thompson recorded eight tackles and one assist, making his presence felt in all areas of the game.

Quarterback Kale Henderson also had a tremendous night, helping lead the Patriots’ high-powered offensive attack. Henderson completed 18 of 28 passes for 254 yards and three touchdown passes through the air. He added another 93 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 11 carries. Henderson was equally impactful on defense, recording three tackles and three assists while coming up with two interceptions. He returned the interceptions for a combined 43 yards, giving the Patriots valuable field position and creating additional opportunities for the Wardlaw offense.

Jake Winn contributed in a number of key areas throughout the night. He hauled in six receptions for 59 yards and added nine yards on one rushing attempt. He also contributed five return yards and connected on two drop-kick PATs on special teams. Defensively, Winn was a force for the Patriots, recording an impressive nine tackles and eight assists, along with half a sack. His physical play and versatility helped Wardlaw maintain its intensity throughout the game.

The win showcased the Patriots’ depth and determination, with players stepping up in every phase of the game. Wardlaw will look to build on the momentum as the season continues. Courtesy of Wardlaw Academy