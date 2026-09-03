Wardlaw Students Explore Agriculture Through Hands-On Learning

Wardlaw Academy students in kindergarten through eighth grade recently had the opportunity to explore the world of agriculture through a visit from the South Carolina Ag in the Classroom Mobile Ag Learning Lab.

The interactive learning lab, operated by the South Carolina Farm Bureau, brought hands-on agriculture education directly to campus, allowing students to learn more about the important role agriculture plays in their everyday lives.

Throughout their time in the mobile lab, students explored South Carolina agricultural commodities and learned about the journey food takes from the field to the plate. Lessons also highlighted how agriculture provides the food, fuel, and fiber that communities depend on every day.

Rather than simply learning about agriculture from a textbook, students participated in interactive activities and experiments led by a certified instructor. The experience gave students an opportunity to ask questions, make connections, and see agriculture from a new perspective.

Wardlaw Academy is grateful to the South Carolina Farm Bureau for bringing the Ag Learning Lab to campus and providing students with this unique educational experience. As the first school in Edgefield County to host the mobile classroom, Wardlaw is excited to be part of this innovative agriculture education experience and looks forward to welcoming the Ag Learning Lab back to campus in the future. Opportunities like this help students better understand where their food comes from, the importance of agriculture to South Carolina, and the many possibilities available within the agricultural industry.

Samantha Cumbee

Director of Finance and Marketing

P: 803-275-4794

F:803-275-4873