A FAMILIAR RING: STROM THURMOND HIGH SCHOOL MOCK TRIAL TEAM PRESENTED WITH LATESTSTATE CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS; ATTORNEY COACH BLAIR MASSEY HONORED FOR 20 YEARS OFSERVICE



Johnston, SC – Standing together as a team again for the first time in several months and perhaps for the last time for many years to come, members of the 2026 Strom Thurmond High School (STHS) Mock Trial state champions looked at the black boxes in their hands with pride and anticipation. They had been here before, but each journey to a state title is unique.



Longtime STHS Attorney Coach Blair Massey counted down … three, two, one. The boxes were opened, mouths opened, and eyes widened. Taking in the sight of a shiny new state championship ring for the first time is a feeling that never ages.



The team’s ring ceremony was held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in the Edgefield County School District’s board room.



National Finals team members include Raina Barrs (Class of 2026), Rebecca Carpenter, Dennis Fraser, Joseph Greene, Julianne Harper (Class of 2026), Carter Massey, Olivia O’Gorman, Toney Robinson, Lilly Smith, Olivia Stevens, and Evan Williams (Class of 2026). Team coaches include Lead Teacher Coach Tommy Behr, and Attorney Coach Blair Massey. The team’s teacher coach, Thomas Behr, praised each team member for their individual contributions as they were presented with their rings, and attorney coach Blair Massey was also honored with a special presentation for her 20th year of dedicated service to the STHS Mock Trial program.



The Rebels have now advanced to the High School Mock Trial (HSMT) National Finals Competition as South Carolina’s state champions for three consecutive years, traveling to the states of Delaware, Arizona, and Iowa to compete.



The HSMT Program is a hands-on exercise in learning about due process. It is most often conducted as an extracurricular school activity. According to the S.C. Bar Association, which sponsors the state competition each year, The goal of Mock Trial is to educate students about the basis of our American judicial system and the mechanics of litigation. Through participation in the Mock Trial program, students will increase basic skills such as listening, speaking, writing, reading, critical thinking and problem analysis.



The Rebels have captured South Carolina Mock Trial championships in 2026, 2025, 2024, 2022, 2020, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2012, 1987, 1985 and 1984. Strom Thurmond High School was also the South Carolina state runner-up in 2014 and 2011.



Contact the ECSD Public Information Office (PIO) by email at ecsdpio@edgefieldcountyschools.org.