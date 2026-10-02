Get Registered for Statewide General Election Before October 4 Deadline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (September 30,2026) – The deadline to register to vote in the 2026 Statewide General Election is Sunday, October 4, and the State Election Commission (SEC) is encouraging all South Carolinians to make sure their registration is up to date. To participate in this election, voters must be registered by the deadline.

How Can I Register?

Register online at scVOTES.gov (must be received by Sunday, October 4 ).

). Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: By fax or email attachment (must be received by Sunday, October 4 ). By mail (must be postmarked by Monday, October 5 ).

Register in person at your county voter registration office (most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2 for in-office registrations).

Already Registered? Take a few minutes to make sure your information is current.