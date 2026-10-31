JOHN MORGAN

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

NORTH AUGUSTA – John Harling Morgan, Jr, age 85, passed at home on OCTOBER 22, 2026. Born in Augusta, Georgia, as the only child of John Harling Morgan, Sr & Marion Miller Morgan, John graduated as a proud Bulldog from Edgefield High School, attended Newberry College, then joined the Navy. After the Navy, John worked at Southern Bell, met and married Lois before transitioning into a career in real estate.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois, his daughter Hollace (Robbie), sons Ben (Mamie), Dan (Kelly), and Joe (Holly). He was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather of 12, and great grandfather of 2.

John wore many hats in the community: barbering shut-ins, coaching years of little league football, teaching RAs, participating in the Sertoma Club, American Legion, the Merriwether PTO and was part of the driving force that built the Mustangs’ football field, canteen and gym. You could find John delivering peaches in the summer to the elderly and serving often at Sweetwater Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, Edisto Beach, and spending time with family. He treasured many family traditions, especially Independence Day – cooking hash and barbecuing a whole hog the old fashionedway!

John’s celebration of life will be on Monday at 2pm at Sweetwater Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 12:30. Memorials may be made in John’s memory to Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Rd, North Augusta, SC 29860, Connie Maxwell ChildrensHome https://conniemaxwell.com/give/donate-now/, or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospitalhttps://www.stjude.org/

Edgefield Mercantile is assisting the family with arrangements.