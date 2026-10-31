June and Lane Wise

Johnston, SC

Lane Wise

JOHNSTON – Henry Lane Wise (Bubba) passed away peacefully at Greenwood Self Memorial on Sunday, October 11, at the age of 78 after a brief but courageous battle with liver cancer. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be remembered for his love of family, his deep roots in his community, his faith in God, and his problem-solving mind.

Lane was born in Edgefield, SC, and lived his entire life in Johnston. He loved his hometown and the people who made it special. Lane married June Aiken in 1969, and together they shared 52 years of love and partnership until her passing in 2021. They built a life centered on family, Christian values, and the simple joys of being together. One of his favorite ways to spend time was traveling in the camper with June, making memories and friends along the way. Lane has missed his wife every day since her passing and we know they are happy to be reunited now in Heaven.

Raised in a farming family, Lane began his working life as a farmer and carried that love of the land throughout his years. He especially enjoyed having a big garden, tending to his plants, and watching things grow. Whether working in the garden or taking on a new project, he found satisfaction in seeing what a little patience, hard work, and care could accomplish. With his practical ingenuity and a “trash to treasure” mindset, he could often see potential where others saw something beyond repair. He loved to problem solve and think of systems and tools to handle challenges for himself, his family, and his community.

Throughout his career, Lane adapted to changing circumstances and took on different ventures to provide for his family, including owning a marina, working in real estate, and selling propane accessories. He was resourceful, curious, and always willing to learn something new. An early adopter of technology, he embraced computers, cell phones, cameras, and other emerging technologies long before many others. He loved to work on anything mechanical, such as his tractors and other equipment. Lane also loved cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and he and June spent many a tailgate there. He cooked for a crowd and more at those tailgates and frequently in general for a crowd of family, friends, or anyone who needed something good to eat.

Lane’s pride and joy was his family. Lane is survived by his son James (Angy) and daughters Beth and Amanda (Jay), his grandchildren Avery (Kara), Lucas (Kaitlyn), Allie, Sam and June; and his great-grandchildren, Anna and Atlas. He was preceded in death by his wife June, parents James and Harriet, and his brother Jim.

Lane will be remembered as a loving husband and father whose legacy lives on in the family he cherished, the community he called home, and the many lives touched by his kindness and resourcefulness. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Lane will be laid to rest on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. The graveside service will be held at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, 1339 Columbia Rd. Johnston, SC 29832. Family will receive friends after the service. Memorials may be made to Edgefield Methodist Church or American Cancer Society.