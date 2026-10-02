Kenneth Hutchins

JOHNSTON – Kenneth W. Hutchins, 79, entered into the loving arms of his Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2026.Ken grew up in the Fairview Community of Spartanburg, South Carolina. He was the youngest of nine children and had the privilege of being born into a loving home with two of the best parents anyone could ask for. Their strong Christian faith and family values shaped the man he became. From them, he learned the importance of hard work, honesty, loving your neighbor, and understanding that a man’s word was his bond. These were lessons he carried throughout his life and worked to pass down to his children and grandchildren.

Ken believed that anything worth doing was worth doing right. He believed in giving a man an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay, and he lived those principles every day. Although he worked in many different fields throughout his life, the work that brought him the greatest joy was farming. He was happiest outdoors, working the land he loved. On just about any given day, you could find Ken on his John Deere tractor or climbing into his “beater” Jeep to “go check his fields.”

Ken was competitive in nearly everything he did. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball, and in his later years, he took that same competitive spirit to the golf course. Fishing and hunting were passions he enjoyed throughout his life. Whether he was working hard or enjoying the outdoors, Ken knew how to give his all. He worked well, and he played well.

Ken was a no-nonsense man who loved deeply. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and mentor. He led by example, teaching those around him the value of hard work, integrity, faith, family, and keeping your word. His presence was steady, his love was genuine, and the lessons he taught will continue to live on through the generations that follow him. He will be missed beyond measure by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Kenneth will be remembered with love by his family and all who knew him. He shared his life with his wife, C. Ann Smith Hutchins. He is also survived by his son, Kenny Hutchins, and his wife, Terri; his daughters, Kim Lanier and her husband, Jimmy, and Juli Corley and her husband, Jimmy. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Brittany Ashley and her husband, Bryan, Justin Hutchins, Jimmy Shane Lanier, Kayla Lanier, Jonah Corley, and Joey Corley. He was also blessed with a great-grandchild, Brantley Ashley. He is further survived by his brother, Leonard Hutchins, and his wife, Betty, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae Wood Hutchins; his father, Carl J. Hutchins; his sisters, Julia Berry, Betty Mae Sizemore, and Nell Ivey; and his brothers, C.J. Hutchins, Sam Hutchins, Bill Hutchins, and Larry Hutchins, and by his step son Joey Green.

Pall bearers: Jonah Corley, Justin Hutchins, T Dave Sligh, Chris Godfrey, David Herlong, John McDowell.

Honorary Mentions: “His Card Buddies”: Bill Smith, Calvin Derrick, Malcolm O’Neal, Frank Dorn, Jimmy Corley, Skip Yonce, Danny Day, Scott Mims and Neal Riley. His dear friend David A Smart. His brothers and sisters in law Willis (Robette) Smith and Garry (Sheila) Braziel and all our extended family that includes the family of Poncho and Cecilia Rodriguez.

Family and friends were received during a visitation on Saturday, September 12, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc., 801 Columbia Rd, Edgefield, SC. A funeral service was held on Sunday, September 13, at 3:00 PM at Philippi Baptist Church, 125 Steeple Rd, Johnston. Memorials may be made to Philippi Baptist Church building fund, c/o Mark Fallaw, 203 Pine Knoll Ln. Edgefield, SC 29824.

The family would like to extend their deepest love and gratitude to the best Hospice Nurse in the World to Kathy Culver and the Gentiva Hospice Family, to our Pastor Josh and Valerie McClendon and our Philippi Church Family and our Three Star Vineyard and Orchard Family.

Ken W. Hutchins will be remembered with affection and gratitude by those who knew and loved him. His life lives on in his family, and his memory will remain close to their hearts.