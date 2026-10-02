Local Veteran Receives Award

One of Edgefield’s most loyal veterans received a most distinguished and deserved

award recently. Jane Doolittle, a member of American Legion Post 30, was selected by

The Veterans Voices of WJBF Channel 6 as Veteran of the Month of August. She

received on television a beautiful award – Recognizing Individuals Who Exemplify

Selfless Service, Patriotism and Lasting Impact Through Their Commitment to Others.

Jane has proven over and above that she is this person. We are so proud of her, and so

happy that her many services to veterans and to her country have been recognized –

and so happy that she is a member of The Edgefield Civic League/Cemetery

Association.

By Becky Turner