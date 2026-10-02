Responding to ‘growing need,’ Piedmont Technical College creates new healthcare program

Piedmont Technical College’s Workforce Innovation Division recently launched a Sterile Processing Technical Training program in response to a growing need involving this important aspect of healthcare.

Playing a pivotal role in preventing patient infections, sterile processing technicians clean, inspect, assemble and sterilize surgical instruments and medical equipment.

“As surgery and technology evolve, so do the instruments required to do these procedures,” said Self Regional Healthcare Assistant Vice President Sherri Gordon. “The instruments and the cleaning process for the instruments continue to grow in complexity.”

Gordon said sterile processing technicians are in high demand.

“Across the country, this is a growing need,” she said. “Almost every major hospital in South Carolina is hiring – and of course, that includes us. Nationwide, the demand is even stronger.”

PTC has partnered with Self Regional to create the Sterile Technical Training program.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to work together to address a need,” said PTC Workforce Innovation Dean Matt Wiggins. “After working much of the summer to develop the curriculum, PTC is providing classroom instruction and Self Regional is providing the clinical training.”

Gordon said the new program “is another example of our collaborative efforts for workforce development.”

“PTC is always willing to listen to our needs and work towards providing us with solutions,” she said.

The first Sterile Processing Technical Training class began this summer, and students will soon be entering the clinical part of the training.

The next Sterile Processing Technical Training class is set to start October 19. Scholarships for this class are available. Background checks, drug screens and immunizations are required. To learn more, visit https://www.ptc.edu/continuing-ed/browse-courses/crcst-sterile-processing-tech or call Workforce Innovation at 864-941-8400.

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About Piedmont Technical College:

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is a comprehensive two-year college offering hands-on training in the latest technologies and exacting skill sets that are most sought after by employers in our region. PTC contributes to the economic growth and development of the largest region of the South Carolina Technical College System, including Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda counties, generating an annual economic impact of $349 million. Throughout the region, PTC serves around 8,500 students annually. For more information, visit www.ptc.edu