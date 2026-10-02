Strom Thurmond 58 Batesburg-Leesville 6

Strom Thurmond High School junior running back Kaden Wigfall gains yardage against the Batesburg-Leesville High School defense during the Rebels’ dominating 58-6 victory over the Panthers on Homecoming Night at STHS Stadium (9/11). Ranked first in the South Carolina Class AA state rankings, the Rebels play host to Georgia’s fifth-ranked team in Class A according to MaxPreps in the Lincoln County Red Devils this Friday (9/18).

Courtesy ECSD PIOBe advised, if you are scheduled to play a football game against Strom Thurmond

High be sure there is no chance of a weather delay. It appears that hemming up

Rebels is downright hazardous.

Have you ever seen a buffalo stampede? Have you ever seen a gatlin gun lighting

up a defensive position at night? If you have witnessed a Strom Thurmond High

School football contest the answer is yes.

Rebels Zy Rouse (101 rushing), Kaden Wigfall (94 rushing), Preston Holmes (76

rushing yards), Tristan Simmons, A.J Hillary and Antwan Marshall (27 rushing

yard collectively) equals a buffalo herd. Just ask Batesburg-Leesville. I must not

forget the close air support per Hillary, Rouse, Gordon, and Quiller.

Thurmond’s defense once again lived up to the ancient philosophy of “don’t let

them get any points.”

Next up for STH is Lincoln County. The 3-0 Red Devils will be hosted by Strom

Thurmond 3-0 on the gridiron between the multi million- dollar peach orchards

high atop the ridge.