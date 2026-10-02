Vincent Sheheen Speaks at Lander AboutSouth Carolina Government

Submitted Photo: Vincent Sheheen, former state senator and representative and current mayor of the city of Camden, spoke at Lander University. Photo by Lindsey Hodges.

GREENWOOD, S.C.— Life advice, a history and civics lesson and some thoughts about the future. These

were what awaited students and community members who attended a recent talk at Lander University.

Vincent Sheheen, who spent 20 years as a member of the South Carolina Senate and House of

Representatives, visited Lander to talk about South Carolina government and how the state’s history has

molded the government.

Sheheen, now mayor of Camden, has published a book through the University of South Carolina Press, The Concise Guide to South Carolina State Government.

The talk, formatted as a conversation with Dr. Matthew Malone, associate professor of political science and homeland security at Lander, began with advice for students who may be interested in a career like Sheheen’s.



He gave three pieces of advice to students. The first was to find a good role model and work with that person. The second was to work with anyone, whether you like them or not, because that’s how you get things done. The last piece of advice was to walk through whatever door presents itself, even just to see what’s on the other side.

The conversation touched on numerous other topics such as the Reconstruction period, South Carolina’s

judicial system, the role of the lieutenant governor, and the difference between the state and federal

Constitutions, to name a few.

Sheheen and Malone even touched on a topic well-known to many in the Palmetto State: the condition of

South Carolina’s roads. Sheheen explained the percentage of South Carolina’s roads that are maintained by the state—not local governments—and the changes to the state gas tax that have been made to address

roads.

Sheheen also gave a bit of opinion on what he sees as the next big change for South Carolina.

He said he sees the state as being in a holding pattern, but acknowledged more powers being shifted to the governor. He hopes to see local governments empowered more and foresees continued changes in public education.

With some final thoughts, Sheheen told the crowd to remember that their state government affects them more than the federal government.

“Your state government affects you and you don’t know about it,” he said, pointing out that students’ tuition rates, their professors’ pay, the auditorium they were listening in were all affected by state government. So, too, he said, are the speed limits on the roads South Carolinians drive down and the state troopers that patrol

those roads.

“I wrote the book because I want people to know about their government,” he said.

Sheheen also talked about his ties to Lander. His father, Fred Sheheen, while serving on the state’s

Commission on Higher Education, led the effort for Lander to become a public college and received an

honorary degree from Lander for that effort.

“So, you can make such a difference in the lives of thousands and thousands of people if you care and if you learn and if you work,” he said.

“It’s kind of nice to be able to relate that directly to being able to sit here in this auditorium and seeing you be successful. I’m sure he would love it.”