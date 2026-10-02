Wardlaw Cross Country Opens Season at RSM

Wardlaw Academy’s Cross Country team opened the 2026 season Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Trojan Country Invitational. With more than 17 runners competing this season, the Patriots are looking forward to a strong year of growth, competition, and achievement.

Saturday’s meet gave runners their first opportunity of the season to put their summer training to the test and compete alongside teams from across the area. As the season progresses, the Patriots will continue working to improve their times, build endurance, and support one another both on and off the course.

Wardlaw is proud of the dedication and hard work these student-athletes have already shown and looks forward to following their journey throughout the 2026 season.

Go Patriots!

Samantha Cumbee

Director of Finance and Marketing

P: 803-275-4794

F:803-275-4873